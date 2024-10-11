Lakme Fashion Week Day 2: A Blend of Minimalism, Sustainability, and Nostalgia

The second day of Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), drew fashion enthusiasts, designers, and celebrities to The Grand in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, on Thursday. The event showcased a captivating mix of minimalist couture, sustainable fashion, and nostalgic themes, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian fashion scene.

A highly anticipated show featured the esteemed designers David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore, and Kevin Nigli, known as the 'Masters of Minimalism.' Their collection, 'Finding Beauty,' adhered to minimalist principles and underscored sustainability and upcycling, transforming overlooked items into high-fashion statements. David Abraham shared the meticulous process behind the collection, aiming to challenge perceptions of beauty and value amid consumer culture's effects.

Actress Shefali Shah captivated the audience in an all-black shimmer sari fashioned from bin bags and sequins from discarded x-rays. An additional tribute honored Ratan Tata for his immense contributions to India's business sector, while Pero celebrated its 15th anniversary with a Hello Kitty-inspired collection. The day culminated with anticipation for designer Rohit Bal's grand finale on October 13.

