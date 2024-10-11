Trump and Cohn: A Polarizing Power Play in 'The Apprentice'

In a year charged with political stakes, Ali Abbasi's film 'The Apprentice' captures the spotlight, exploring the mentorship between Roy Cohn and a budding Donald Trump.

Premiered at Cannes, the movie stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as the ruthless attorney Cohn, delivering performances that blur lines between caricature and sincerity.

The film, opening amid political furor, examines the intricate interplay of power and influence during the 1980s in New York, offering audiences a deeper understanding of the enigmatic figures shaping contemporary politics.

