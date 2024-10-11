Trump and Cohn: A Polarizing Power Play in 'The Apprentice'
Ali Abbasi's film 'The Apprentice' delves into the mentorship between Roy Cohn and a young Donald Trump. Featuring Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Cohn, the movie provides an empathetic yet provocative depiction of their relationship, set in the ambitious milieu of 1980s New York real estate.
In a year charged with political stakes, Ali Abbasi's film 'The Apprentice' captures the spotlight, exploring the mentorship between Roy Cohn and a budding Donald Trump.
Premiered at Cannes, the movie stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as the ruthless attorney Cohn, delivering performances that blur lines between caricature and sincerity.
The film, opening amid political furor, examines the intricate interplay of power and influence during the 1980s in New York, offering audiences a deeper understanding of the enigmatic figures shaping contemporary politics.
