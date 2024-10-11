Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Siphandone's Diplomatic Engagement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone held discussions to enhance India-Laos relations. They explored collaboration in various sectors, including economic, defence, culture, and heritage conservation. The talks resulted in agreements in defence, broadcasting, and customs cooperation, with focus on bilateral projects and regional partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vietnam | Updated: 11-10-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

In a move to bolster international relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in productive discussions with his Laos counterpart, Sonexay Siphandone, on Friday. The talks, held during Modi's visit to Vientiane, centered on enhancing bilateral cooperation in economic, defence, and cultural sectors, among others.

The Prime Minister's visit, prompted by an invitation from Siphandone, also included participation in the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits. Discussions highlighted the successful Lao hosting of these international events, and India’s support for Lao PDR's upcoming 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship.

The talks culminated in the exchange of several agreements, including defence and customs cooperation. Notable Quick Impact Projects related to Lao heritage and a $1 million grant to improve nutrition security further underscored the collaborative spirit between the two nations.

