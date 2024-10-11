Strengthening Ties: Modi and Siphandone's Diplomatic Engagement

In a move to bolster international relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in productive discussions with his Laos counterpart, Sonexay Siphandone, on Friday. The talks, held during Modi's visit to Vientiane, centered on enhancing bilateral cooperation in economic, defence, and cultural sectors, among others.

The Prime Minister's visit, prompted by an invitation from Siphandone, also included participation in the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits. Discussions highlighted the successful Lao hosting of these international events, and India’s support for Lao PDR's upcoming 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship.

The talks culminated in the exchange of several agreements, including defence and customs cooperation. Notable Quick Impact Projects related to Lao heritage and a $1 million grant to improve nutrition security further underscored the collaborative spirit between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)