Ajay Devgn Joins Kajol for Festive Celebrations; Gears Up for Upcoming Films

In a delightful family moment, actor Ajay Devgn joined his wife Kajol and son Yug in celebrating Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai. Arriving at the pandal, the father-son duo made a visual impact, twinning in matching blue kurtas, a memorable sight for onlookers and fans. Ajay's presence was highlighted by the touching scene of Yug giving a cute peck on Kajol's cheek, adding a personal warm touch to the festival atmosphere.

The celebrations were not the only highlight for Kajol, as she also focuses on her upcoming film 'Do Patti,' set to premiere on Netflix on October 25. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon, the thrilling suspense narrative reveals Kajol as a determined cop in a fictional Uttarakhand town, alongside Kriti Sanon playing twin sisters with hidden secrets. A newly released teaser elevates anticipation, inviting viewers into a gripping world of drama and mystery.

While Kajol's cinematic venture unfolds, Ajay Devgn is also preparing for his return in 'Singham Again,' a Rohit Shetty directorial expected to hit screens this Diwali. This feature film boasts a powerhouse ensemble including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar among others, promising an action-packed narrative that aligns with autumnal film festivities. Both Ajay and Kajol thus balance personal joy with significant career milestones in the coming month, marking an exciting season for the celebrity duo.

(With inputs from agencies.)