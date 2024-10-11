Left Menu

Ajay Devgn Joins Kajol for Festive Celebrations; Gears Up for Upcoming Films

Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrate Durga Puja in Mumbai, twinning with son Yug. Kajol's movie 'Do Patti' releases on October 25 on Netflix, featuring her as a cop in a suspense thriller. Ajay will appear in 'Singham Again' this Diwali, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 14:05 IST
Ajay Devgn Joins Kajol for Festive Celebrations; Gears Up for Upcoming Films
Couple Kajol-Ajay Devgn and their son Yug (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a delightful family moment, actor Ajay Devgn joined his wife Kajol and son Yug in celebrating Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai. Arriving at the pandal, the father-son duo made a visual impact, twinning in matching blue kurtas, a memorable sight for onlookers and fans. Ajay's presence was highlighted by the touching scene of Yug giving a cute peck on Kajol's cheek, adding a personal warm touch to the festival atmosphere.

The celebrations were not the only highlight for Kajol, as she also focuses on her upcoming film 'Do Patti,' set to premiere on Netflix on October 25. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon, the thrilling suspense narrative reveals Kajol as a determined cop in a fictional Uttarakhand town, alongside Kriti Sanon playing twin sisters with hidden secrets. A newly released teaser elevates anticipation, inviting viewers into a gripping world of drama and mystery.

While Kajol's cinematic venture unfolds, Ajay Devgn is also preparing for his return in 'Singham Again,' a Rohit Shetty directorial expected to hit screens this Diwali. This feature film boasts a powerhouse ensemble including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar among others, promising an action-packed narrative that aligns with autumnal film festivities. Both Ajay and Kajol thus balance personal joy with significant career milestones in the coming month, marking an exciting season for the celebrity duo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024