Manu Bhaker Steals the Show at Lakme Fashion Week

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker captivated the audience at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 with her stunning appearance on the runway. Sporting a chic and modern ensemble, Bhaker walked for renowned brand Marks & Spencer.

In a conversation with ANI, Bhaker shared her exhilaration about stepping onto the fashion platform. She described the experience as surreal, expressing her nervousness alongside the thrill and joy of participating in the prestigious event.

Bhaker reflected on the overwhelming yet unforgettable experience of being part of such a grand fashion event for the first time, a moment she will cherish. She highlighted the comfort and style of her leather monochrome co-ord set, stating it perfectly matched her personality.

Bhaker's fashion week debut occurred amid a star-studded lineup that included actresses Shefali Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh. As the second day unfolded, Shah and Shaikh showcased their styles on the runway for acclaimed designers, adding to the event's allure.

With the grand finale by designer Rohit Bal slated for Sunday, the Lakme Fashion Week promises to conclude on a high note.

