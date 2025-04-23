Left Menu

Odisha Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment Scandal: Fake Certificates Unveiled

The CBI conducted raids at 12 locations in Odisha over irregularities in the Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment. Candidates allegedly used fake matriculation certificates. The operation involved searches in multiple districts, targeting those involved in certificate forgery. A charge sheet against 58 individuals was filed, with further investigations ongoing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an extensive search operation across 12 locations in five districts of Odisha following alleged irregularities during the 2023 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment, officials announced on Wednesday.

According to sources, candidates used fake matriculation certificates to obtain jobs. The Chief Postmaster General, Odisha Circle, referred the matter to the CBI, prompting the investigation. The operation targeted sites linked to middlemen and individuals producing forged certificates from the Uttar Pradesh Board and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Significant evidence, including incriminating documents, was seized. The CBI previously filed a charge sheet in the special CBI court in Bhubaneswar against 58 individuals, including 55 candidates and three middlemen, on December 30 of last year. The agency is now shifting its focus to identifying remaining candidates and masterminds behind the forgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

