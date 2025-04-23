Left Menu

Tragic Tale: Father and Son Fall Victim to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Yatish Parmar and his son were fatally shot by terrorists during a sightseeing trip in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. They had traveled to the region for a religious event. A high-level government meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussed the security situation in the aftermath of the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:50 IST
Prashant Nathani, relative of Yatish Parmar killed in Pahalgam attacks (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident, Yatish Parmar and his son became victims of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, while on a sightseeing trip. According to a relative, they were in the region for a religious event and were fatally shot by terrorists.

The attack occurred shortly after the pair left their hotel, and the news reached their family by 5 am the following day. The central government is working to complete the formalities to return the bodies of the victims to their family.

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at his residence. Attendees included top government officials such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who discussed the security implications following the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

