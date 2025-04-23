Scindia and Mizoram CM Assess Regional Development Progress

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia conducted a virtual review of Mizoram's development action plan with Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday, official sources reported.

The meeting, held through video conferencing, addressed progress on key issues from previous reviews and updated action taken reports.

Discussing various schemes, the Development of North Eastern Region minister spotlighted ongoing projects, such as those under NESIDS, PM-DevINE, and NEC, and identified new priorities. Accompanied by chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena, Lalduhoma participated actively along with state planning secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau, who presented the Mizoram Vision 2047 statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)