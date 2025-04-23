Left Menu

Scindia and Mizoram CM Assess Regional Development Progress

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma reviewed Mizoram's development progress during a virtual meeting. Discussions focused on key issues, ongoing projects under various schemes, and new project prioritization. Mizoram Vision 2047 statement was presented by state planning secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:49 IST
Scindia and Mizoram CM Assess Regional Development Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia conducted a virtual review of Mizoram's development action plan with Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday, official sources reported.

The meeting, held through video conferencing, addressed progress on key issues from previous reviews and updated action taken reports.

Discussing various schemes, the Development of North Eastern Region minister spotlighted ongoing projects, such as those under NESIDS, PM-DevINE, and NEC, and identified new priorities. Accompanied by chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena, Lalduhoma participated actively along with state planning secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau, who presented the Mizoram Vision 2047 statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025