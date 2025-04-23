Scindia and Mizoram CM Assess Regional Development Progress
Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma reviewed Mizoram's development progress during a virtual meeting. Discussions focused on key issues, ongoing projects under various schemes, and new project prioritization. Mizoram Vision 2047 statement was presented by state planning secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia conducted a virtual review of Mizoram's development action plan with Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday, official sources reported.
The meeting, held through video conferencing, addressed progress on key issues from previous reviews and updated action taken reports.
Discussing various schemes, the Development of North Eastern Region minister spotlighted ongoing projects, such as those under NESIDS, PM-DevINE, and NEC, and identified new priorities. Accompanied by chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena, Lalduhoma participated actively along with state planning secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau, who presented the Mizoram Vision 2047 statement.
