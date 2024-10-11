Raza Murad Embraces Ayodhya's Ramleela, Reflects on 'Ram' in His Journey

Veteran actor Raza Murad has arrived in Ayodhya ahead of Dussehra to participate in the annual 'Ramleela', taking on the role of Vibhishan. In an interview with ANI, Murad expressed the profound significance of the name 'Ram' in his life, recounting his past visits to the revered city.

Murad, whose notable roles in films like 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' have cemented his place in Bollywood, stated, 'I have come here before. I came this year, on 19th January. And this is the sacred land of Ram Lala.' He shared his experiences playing numerous characters in 'Ramleela' for over 12 years, including King Janak and Kumbhakarna.

Apart from discussing his connection to Ayodhya, Murad also highlighted the city's potential as a film location, thanks to its scenic landscapes and historical architecture. He lauded fellow veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, praising him as a dedicated and compassionate individual.

