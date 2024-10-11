Left Menu

Raza Murad Embraces Ayodhya's Ramleela, Reflects on 'Ram' in His Journey

Veteran actor Raza Murad visits Ayodhya for Ramleela, playing Vibhishan, and reflects on the influence of 'Ram' in his life. He shares experiences from playing varied characters in Ramleela over the years and discusses Ayodhya as a film location, along with Mithun Chakraborty's Dadasaheb Phalke Award recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:43 IST
Raza Murad Embraces Ayodhya's Ramleela, Reflects on 'Ram' in His Journey
Raza Murad (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Raza Murad has arrived in Ayodhya ahead of Dussehra to participate in the annual 'Ramleela', taking on the role of Vibhishan. In an interview with ANI, Murad expressed the profound significance of the name 'Ram' in his life, recounting his past visits to the revered city.

Murad, whose notable roles in films like 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' have cemented his place in Bollywood, stated, 'I have come here before. I came this year, on 19th January. And this is the sacred land of Ram Lala.' He shared his experiences playing numerous characters in 'Ramleela' for over 12 years, including King Janak and Kumbhakarna.

Apart from discussing his connection to Ayodhya, Murad also highlighted the city's potential as a film location, thanks to its scenic landscapes and historical architecture. He lauded fellow veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, praising him as a dedicated and compassionate individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024