Sailing to New Heights: Women in America's Cup

In a thrilling display of seamanship, Italy and Britain have secured their places in the inaugural America's Cup for women. The competition, marked by erratic Mediterranean winds, concluded dramatically as the fleet of six was narrowed to two in beautiful Barcelona.

Using cutting-edge AC40 monohulls, which hovered just above the water thanks to hydrofoils, the competitors achieved impressive speeds of approximately 30 knots. The tactical prowess and agility displayed were nothing short of remarkable as the sun set, adding to the race's tension and allure.

British skipper Hannah Mills expressed her relief and happiness after the nerve-wracking event, highlighting anticipation for Sunday's action-packed final against Italy, led by Giulia Conti. Both teams are eager to showcase their skill and determination in what promises to be a historic contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)