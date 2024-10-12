Historic Collaboration Strikes a Harmonic Chord

In a landmark musical venture, Indian-American artist Anuradha Juju Palakurthi has unveiled 'Shaaradey – Saraswati Vandana,' a devotional song dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

This Marathi-language track marks a historic first, being the inaugural Indian devotional piece recorded by the renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London. Composed by Kamlesh Bhadkamkar with lyrics penned by Arun Sangole, the song is produced by Juju Productions, a Boston-based music company.

Palakurthi's aspiration with this record is to rejuvenate classical Indian music in educational contexts, emphasizing the cultural and character-building benefits of integrating arts into education. She expressed hope that this initiative will inspire broader support for music-infused education among Indian musicians.

