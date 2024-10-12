Left Menu

Historic Collaboration Strikes a Harmonic Chord

Indian-American musician Anuradha Juju Palakurthi has launched a groundbreaking devotional track, 'Shaaradey – Saraswati Vandana,' in collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This historic recording aims to integrate music and arts in education to revive classical Indian music and instill cultural pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 11:16 IST
Historic Collaboration Strikes a Harmonic Chord
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark musical venture, Indian-American artist Anuradha Juju Palakurthi has unveiled 'Shaaradey – Saraswati Vandana,' a devotional song dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

This Marathi-language track marks a historic first, being the inaugural Indian devotional piece recorded by the renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London. Composed by Kamlesh Bhadkamkar with lyrics penned by Arun Sangole, the song is produced by Juju Productions, a Boston-based music company.

Palakurthi's aspiration with this record is to rejuvenate classical Indian music in educational contexts, emphasizing the cultural and character-building benefits of integrating arts into education. She expressed hope that this initiative will inspire broader support for music-infused education among Indian musicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024