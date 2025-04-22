Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Swift Response to Kashmir Tragedy

In response to a devastating terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is cutting short his Saudi Arabian visit to return home. The incident is considered the deadliest in the Valley since 2019. Authorities are still determining the exact casualty count.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is urgently returning to India, cutting short his Saudi Arabian visit following a brutal terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The assault, occurring on a serene meadow and targeting mostly tourists, has claimed 26 lives, marking a grim reminder of the region's volatility.

The attack is reported as the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike, and among the deceased are two foreigners and two local residents, according to a high-ranking official. As the death toll remains uncertain, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah noted the unprecedented scale of civilian targeting.

Sources confirmed Modi will depart Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night, ahead of his originally scheduled return on Wednesday, reflecting the gravity of the situation. The international community watches closely, awaiting further developments and the Indian government's next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

