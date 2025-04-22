Left Menu

Zelenskiy Offers Diplomatic Path Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced Ukraine's readiness for talks with Russia after a ceasefire. He emphasizes complex issues like territorial debates and NATO membership. Ukraine will not acknowledge Russia's control of Crimea in any agreement. High-level discussions are ongoing with Western powers to end the conflict.

Updated: 22-04-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:30 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stated that Ukraine is prepared to enter discussions with Russia once a ceasefire is established and hostilities have ceased. This announcement highlights Ukraine's openness to diplomacy amid heightened tensions with its eastern neighbor.

During a briefing, Zelenskiy detailed potential topics of negotiation, which include challenging issues such as territorial integrity, security assurances, and Ukraine's NATO aspirations. He firmly rejected any recognition of Russia's control over Crimea, aligning with Ukraine's legal stance against the 2014 annexation.

Diplomatic efforts are intensifying, with meetings scheduled among representatives from the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and Ukraine in London. Contrary to prior plans, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not attend, but Ukraine's President expressed a desire to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at an upcoming international event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

