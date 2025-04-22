Jammu on Edge: Protests and Strikes Erupt After Deadly Terror Attack

Security forces in Jammu have been ramped up as multiple parties, including the Pradesh Congress Committee, announced a general strike and protests in response to a deadly terror attack at a tourist site in south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The attack, executed by terrorists at the renowned meadow near Pahalgam, resulted in the deaths of at least 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, marking the severest incident in the area since the Pulwama attack in 2019.

Various organizations, such as the Congress, Jammu Chamber of Commerce, and others, have called for a 'Jammu bandh' to renounce the act of violence, demanding strict action and denouncing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. A high-level security meeting reviewed the situation and fortified security measures across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)