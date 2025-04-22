Left Menu

Jammu on Edge: Protests and Strikes Erupt After Deadly Terror Attack

Jammu witnesses heightened security as diverse political and social groups call for a general strike following a terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. The assault, marked as the deadliest since 2019, prompts local protests and a strategic security meeting to ensure law and order.

Updated: 22-04-2025 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu have been ramped up as multiple parties, including the Pradesh Congress Committee, announced a general strike and protests in response to a deadly terror attack at a tourist site in south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The attack, executed by terrorists at the renowned meadow near Pahalgam, resulted in the deaths of at least 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, marking the severest incident in the area since the Pulwama attack in 2019.

Various organizations, such as the Congress, Jammu Chamber of Commerce, and others, have called for a 'Jammu bandh' to renounce the act of violence, demanding strict action and denouncing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. A high-level security meeting reviewed the situation and fortified security measures across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

