Malayalam Stars in Spotlight: Defamation Charges Shake Industry

In a significant development for the Malayalam cinema industry, three acclaimed actors have been embroiled in a legal battle over accusations of defamation. The police reported on Saturday that cases have been registered against Beena Antony, her husband Manoj, and renowned actress Swasika.

The allegations center on purported attempts to insult the female artist's modesty via their YouTube channels, supposedly in response to her previous accusations against notable actors following a major report's release. The case highlights rising tensions within the industry.

Police confirmed the charges were filed under Section 79, targeting acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. The legal proceedings against Antony, Manoj, and Swasika marks a crucial moment, potentially impacting their careers and the entertainment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)