Malayalam Stars in Spotlight: Defamation Charges Shake Industry
Three prominent Malayalam actors, Beena Antony, Manoj, and Swasika, face legal action for allegedly defaming a woman artist. The charges stem from comments made on their YouTube channels, purportedly in retaliation for her earlier allegations against Malayalam cinema figures. Police have charged them under Section 79 of the British National Surface.
In a significant development for the Malayalam cinema industry, three acclaimed actors have been embroiled in a legal battle over accusations of defamation. The police reported on Saturday that cases have been registered against Beena Antony, her husband Manoj, and renowned actress Swasika.
The allegations center on purported attempts to insult the female artist's modesty via their YouTube channels, supposedly in response to her previous accusations against notable actors following a major report's release. The case highlights rising tensions within the industry.
Police confirmed the charges were filed under Section 79, targeting acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. The legal proceedings against Antony, Manoj, and Swasika marks a crucial moment, potentially impacting their careers and the entertainment landscape.
