Heist at the Jajpur Temple: Durga Puja Looted

Gold and silver ornaments valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh were stolen from a Durga Puja pandal in Odisha's Jajpur district, authorities reported on Saturday.

The audacious theft occurred at the Barundei temple, situated in the Korei police station area, early Saturday morning. Temple priests and puja committee members discovered the heist around 3 am, noting the main gate of the temple was left ajar.

The police have launched a probe into the theft, following a complaint that detailed the loss of various gold and silver items including a crown, necklace, trident, earrings, and nose rings belonging to Goddess Durga and other deities. Rituals were temporarily suspended post-incident.

