Heist at the Jajpur Temple: Durga Puja Looted

Thieves stole gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 10 lakh from the Durga Puja pandal at the Barundei temple in Odisha's Jajpur district. The incident occurred early Saturday, with the discovery made by priests and committee members at 3 am. Police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gold and silver ornaments valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh were stolen from a Durga Puja pandal in Odisha's Jajpur district, authorities reported on Saturday.

The audacious theft occurred at the Barundei temple, situated in the Korei police station area, early Saturday morning. Temple priests and puja committee members discovered the heist around 3 am, noting the main gate of the temple was left ajar.

The police have launched a probe into the theft, following a complaint that detailed the loss of various gold and silver items including a crown, necklace, trident, earrings, and nose rings belonging to Goddess Durga and other deities. Rituals were temporarily suspended post-incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

