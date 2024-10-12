Record-Breaking Brahmotsavams at Tirumala Hills: A Lively Recap

The vibrant annual Brahmotsavams at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala concluded with impressive statistics. Over the first eight days, 30 lakh laddus were sold, matching last year's sales, confirmed a senior TTD official. The festive fervor saw a tremendous turnout of 15 lakh devotees for the Vahana Sevas, particularly during the Garuda Seva.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams reported a substantial hike in the Hundi collection, reaching Rs 26 crore, a significant Rs 2 crore increase from the previous year. Annaprasadams were distributed to over 26 lakh devotees, showing a marked rise from 16 lakh last year. This increase was coordinated by around 4,000 Srivari Sevaks from seven states, up from 3,300 volunteers previously.

Enhanced medical support with 45 doctors, 60 paramedical staff, and 13 ambulances was commended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who presented silk robes to the temple's deity on the festival's opening day. Naidu lauded the TTD for their efficient handling of the massive influx, ensuring a seamless devotional experience.

