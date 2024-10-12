Left Menu

Raaj Shaandilyaa Issues Apology for Unapproved 'Stree' Usage in New Film

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa formally apologizes to Maddock Films for the unauthorized use of characters and dialogue from 'Stree' in his film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,' clarifying no connection between the projects. Measures are underway to remove the infringing content, ensuring no future violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:49 IST
Raaj Shaandilyaa Issues Apology for Unapproved 'Stree' Usage in New Film
Triptii Dimri, Raaj Shaandilyaa and RajKummar Rao (Image Source: Instagram@RaajShaandilyaa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa has publicly apologized for the unauthorized use of characters and dialogue from Maddock Films' popular franchise 'Stree' in his new film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.' Despite utilizing elements from the hit series, Shaandilyaa clarified that his film bears no connection to the 'Stree' franchises.

The director's statement, shared on X, expressed sincere regret for the infringement and acknowledged any harm caused to Maddock Films. He pledged to rectify the situation promptly by removing all infringing content, aiming to fully satisfy the original creators by October 15, 2024.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,' starring RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, is an energetic comedy-drama set in the vibrant 90s. Alongside pledging non-recurrence, the film team confirmed no claims on any intellectual property associated with 'Stree' or its sequel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024