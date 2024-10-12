Raaj Shaandilyaa Issues Apology for Unapproved 'Stree' Usage in New Film

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa has publicly apologized for the unauthorized use of characters and dialogue from Maddock Films' popular franchise 'Stree' in his new film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.' Despite utilizing elements from the hit series, Shaandilyaa clarified that his film bears no connection to the 'Stree' franchises.

The director's statement, shared on X, expressed sincere regret for the infringement and acknowledged any harm caused to Maddock Films. He pledged to rectify the situation promptly by removing all infringing content, aiming to fully satisfy the original creators by October 15, 2024.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,' starring RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, is an energetic comedy-drama set in the vibrant 90s. Alongside pledging non-recurrence, the film team confirmed no claims on any intellectual property associated with 'Stree' or its sequel.

