Left Menu

Vindu Dara Singh's Stellar Performance Shines at Dussehra Celebrations

At the Dussehra celebrations held at Madhav Das Park in Red Fort, actor Vindu Dara Singh captivated the audience with his portrayal of Lord Hanuman. The event was graced by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Effigies of Ravana and others were burned as traditional rituals unfolded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:55 IST
Vindu Dara Singh's Stellar Performance Shines at Dussehra Celebrations
Vindu Dara Singh (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vindu Dara Singh delivered a captivating performance as Lord Hanuman during the Dussehra celebrations at the Madhav Das Park, Red Fort, New Delhi. His enactment added a special aura to the event, emphasizing the eternal message that good triumphs over evil.

In his address, Singh reiterated the significance of unity, echoing Prime Minister Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' ideology. He highlighted the importance of communal harmony in striving for a better India, a sentiment echoed by the national leaders present.

The festivities saw the participation of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who adorned the artists with traditional 'tilak' as they played the roles of revered figures Ram, Lakshman, and Hanuman. The event concluded with the symbolic burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna effigies, heralding the festive preparations for Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024