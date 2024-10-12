Vindu Dara Singh's Stellar Performance Shines at Dussehra Celebrations

Actor Vindu Dara Singh delivered a captivating performance as Lord Hanuman during the Dussehra celebrations at the Madhav Das Park, Red Fort, New Delhi. His enactment added a special aura to the event, emphasizing the eternal message that good triumphs over evil.

In his address, Singh reiterated the significance of unity, echoing Prime Minister Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' ideology. He highlighted the importance of communal harmony in striving for a better India, a sentiment echoed by the national leaders present.

The festivities saw the participation of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who adorned the artists with traditional 'tilak' as they played the roles of revered figures Ram, Lakshman, and Hanuman. The event concluded with the symbolic burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna effigies, heralding the festive preparations for Diwali.

