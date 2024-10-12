Left Menu

Tragic End at Ramlila: Actor Playing Kumbhakarna Passes Away

A 60-year-old man, Vikram Taneja, died after suffering chest pain during his portrayal of Kumbhakarna at a Ramlila event in Chirag Dilli, south Delhi. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to a suspected heart attack. No foul play is suspected in his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident during a Ramlila event in south Delhi, a 60-year-old actor, playing the role of Kumbhakarna, died of suspected heart attack.

The event took place around 11 pm on Friday in Chirag Dilli, where Vikram Taneja, a resident of Paschim Vihar, suddenly complained of chest pain.

He was promptly taken to Akash Hospital, later referred to PSRI Hospital, where he succumbed. Police reports indicate no foul play in the incident, adding they have recorded the statements of his family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

