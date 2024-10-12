Tragic End at Ramlila: Actor Playing Kumbhakarna Passes Away

In a tragic incident during a Ramlila event in south Delhi, a 60-year-old actor, playing the role of Kumbhakarna, died of suspected heart attack.

The event took place around 11 pm on Friday in Chirag Dilli, where Vikram Taneja, a resident of Paschim Vihar, suddenly complained of chest pain.

He was promptly taken to Akash Hospital, later referred to PSRI Hospital, where he succumbed. Police reports indicate no foul play in the incident, adding they have recorded the statements of his family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)