Jack Smith Faces Republican Fire Over Trump Prosecutions

Former U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith appeared before a Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, defending his investigations into Donald Trump. Smith claimed Trump sought ways to remain in power after his 2020 election defeat, prompting the prosecutions that were eventually dropped following Trump's 2024 presidential victory.

Smith addressed criticism from Republican lawmakers who alleged bias and politicization of his investigations. They focused on Smith's gathering of limited phone records from Republican figures, calling it an overreach. However, Smith argued these records were crucial to explore Trump's efforts to influence Republican lawmakers.

Despite political pressure, Democrats on the panel praised Smith as an apolitical prosecutor upholding the law. Representative Jamie Raskin emphasized that Smith's actions were based solely on the evidence, reaffirming the integrity of his controversial prosecutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)