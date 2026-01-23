Jack Smith Faces Republican Fire Over Trump Prosecutions
Former U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith defended his prosecutions of Donald Trump before a House panel, stating Trump sought ways to retain power post-2020 election defeat. Republicans questioned Smith's actions, claiming political motivation, while Democrats commended his integrity. Despite dropped charges due to Trump’s 2024 victory, debates continue.
Former U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith appeared before a Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, defending his investigations into Donald Trump. Smith claimed Trump sought ways to remain in power after his 2020 election defeat, prompting the prosecutions that were eventually dropped following Trump's 2024 presidential victory.
Smith addressed criticism from Republican lawmakers who alleged bias and politicization of his investigations. They focused on Smith's gathering of limited phone records from Republican figures, calling it an overreach. However, Smith argued these records were crucial to explore Trump's efforts to influence Republican lawmakers.
Despite political pressure, Democrats on the panel praised Smith as an apolitical prosecutor upholding the law. Representative Jamie Raskin emphasized that Smith's actions were based solely on the evidence, reaffirming the integrity of his controversial prosecutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jack Smith Faces Intense Scrutiny Over Prosecutions Against Trump: Allegations of Political Bias
House Democrats Challenge DHS Bill Amid ICE Controversy
Funding Clash: Democrats Challenge Bill Over ICE Excesses
House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein Inquiry
House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein Probe