Left Menu

Jack Smith Faces Republican Fire Over Trump Prosecutions

Former U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith defended his prosecutions of Donald Trump before a House panel, stating Trump sought ways to retain power post-2020 election defeat. Republicans questioned Smith's actions, claiming political motivation, while Democrats commended his integrity. Despite dropped charges due to Trump’s 2024 victory, debates continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 03:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 03:01 IST
Jack Smith Faces Republican Fire Over Trump Prosecutions

Former U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith appeared before a Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, defending his investigations into Donald Trump. Smith claimed Trump sought ways to remain in power after his 2020 election defeat, prompting the prosecutions that were eventually dropped following Trump's 2024 presidential victory.

Smith addressed criticism from Republican lawmakers who alleged bias and politicization of his investigations. They focused on Smith's gathering of limited phone records from Republican figures, calling it an overreach. However, Smith argued these records were crucial to explore Trump's efforts to influence Republican lawmakers.

Despite political pressure, Democrats on the panel praised Smith as an apolitical prosecutor upholding the law. Representative Jamie Raskin emphasized that Smith's actions were based solely on the evidence, reaffirming the integrity of his controversial prosecutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Aspirin Intake Sparks Bruise Concerns After Davos Incident

Trump's Aspirin Intake Sparks Bruise Concerns After Davos Incident

 Global
2
Putin's Midnight Diplomatic Dialogues: A Cross-Continental Exchange

Putin's Midnight Diplomatic Dialogues: A Cross-Continental Exchange

 Russia
3
EU Pushes for Provisional Trade Agreement with Mercosur

EU Pushes for Provisional Trade Agreement with Mercosur

 Belgium
4
Japan's Snap Elections Stir Economic Policy Debates

Japan's Snap Elections Stir Economic Policy Debates

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026