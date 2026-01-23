High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Russia Tussle for Peace in Ukraine

In a rare diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with three U.S. envoys late Thursday to discuss a potential end to the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, as confirmed by the Kremlin.

The envoys, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Josh Gruenbaum, newly appointed by former President Donald Trump, represented American interests in Moscow, as Gaza tensions remained a pivotal topic. Conversations touched upon territorial disagreements, specifically Russia's demand for Ukraine to cede control over parts of the Donetsk region and renounce NATO membership aspirations.

In a hopeful development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hinted at upcoming talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi. These discussions aim to finalize security guarantees and establish a framework for Ukraine's economic recovery post-war.

(With inputs from agencies.)