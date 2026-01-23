Tunisian Journalists Sentenced: A Battle for Press Freedom

In a significant development, a Tunisian court sentenced two well-known journalists, Bohran Bssaies and Mourad Zghidi, to three-and-a-half years in prison on tax evasion charges Thursday. The ruling, seen by many as an attempt to silence the two due to their journalistic work, was sharply criticized by their family members.

The journalists, who were associated with local radio station IFM, have faced legal issues since 2024. Initially imprisoned for spreading false news and insulting President Kais Saied, the duo was later held in pre-trial detention for the tax charges. President Saied has dismissed claims that his government is limiting press freedom.

Maryem Zghidi, sister of Mourad Zghidi, reacted to the sentence with disbelief, asserting the charges were without merit and retaliatory in nature. Criticism pointed towards the government's broader crackdown on dissent, affecting opposition leaders and civil society since President Saied assumed greater control by decree in 2021.