Incarceration and Neglect: The Untimely Death of G N Saibaba

The NGO National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled asserted that G N Saibaba, former Delhi University professor and disability rights activist, endured severe health deterioration during his lengthy imprisonment, which contributed to his early demise.

On Saturday, Saibaba passed away in a Hyderabad state-run hospital owing to post-operative complications, just seven months after being acquitted in a controversial Maoist links case. The organization emphasized the significant impact of his imprisonment on his health, highlighting the inadequate medical care he received.

Muralidharan, general secretary of NPRD, expressed that the failure to provide essential treatment amounted to a stark violation of both national and international obligations to protect disabled individuals. Saibaba's death, according to NPRD, signifies a major setback in the fight for justice and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)