Final Wish Fulfilled: G N Saibaba's Body Donated for Medical Education

On October 14, the body of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba will be donated to the Gandhi Medical College, as per his final wishes, confirmed his family. Saibaba, 58, died in a state-run hospital due to post-operative complications.

Saibaba's body will first be brought to Gun Park for public homage before being transferred to his brother's residence. A condolence meeting will follow. The former professor had suffered from a gall bladder infection and had been hospitalized for 20 days prior to his death.

Last March, Saibaba was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in a Maoist links case, after spending nearly a decade in jail. The court set aside his life sentence, stating that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)