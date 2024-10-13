Ariana Grande Hosts 'SNL': Nostalgia and Laughter Dominates 50th Season

Ariana Grande took the stage once again at 'Saturday Night Live,' marking her third appearance as host. The 31-year-old singer and actor brought her unique charm to the New York 30 Rock stage, promoting her upcoming role as Glinda in the 'Wizard of Oz' prequel 'Wicked.'

Grande navigated her hosting duties with humor, promising not to sing yet breaking into song, and showcasing her comedic chops with impressions of pop icons. This episode aired during 'SNL's 50th season, a period marked by high viewer ratings and nostalgic undertones.

Adding to the comedic mix, Maya Rudolph portrayed Vice President Kamala Harris, leading a politically charged segment. Meanwhile, legendary Stevie Nicks graced the musical stage for the first time in over four decades, performing her new single and a classic hit.

