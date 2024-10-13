Left Menu

Odisha Government Plans Free Mahaprasad Distribution at Jagannath Temple

The Odisha government plans to distribute free 'Mahaprasad' at Puri's Jagannath temple, requiring an estimated Rs 14-15 crore annually. Collaborations with financially capable devotees are being sought. Implementation will likely begin after the Odia 'Kartik' month, with preparations underway to streamline public darshan at the temple.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:41 IST
  • India

In a significant move, the Odisha government is set to distribute the 'Mahaprasad' at Puri's Jagannath temple free of charge, according to state Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

The initiative, expected to cost the state Rs 14-15 crore annually, is on track to be rolled out post the holy Odia 'Kartik' month. Collaborations with willing devotees who are financially stable are being considered to ensure the sustainability of the project.

Efforts are also underway to streamline public darshan experiences at the historic 12th-century shrine, ensuring seamless access for the millions of devotees visiting each year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

