Thota Vaikuntam: A Journey Through Vibrant Cultural Narratives

Art Alive Gallery presents 'Thota Vaikuntam: Redefining the Cultural Gaze', a solo exhibition showcasing the artist’s journey from the 1980s to 2024. Highlighting his connection to Telangana's culture, the exhibition features Vaikuntam's bold, colorful works capturing rural life's essence. Opening October 17, it includes a book and documentary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Art Alive Gallery is set to unveil 'Thota Vaikuntam: Redefining the Cultural Gaze', an exploration of Thota Vaikuntam's artistic journey from humble beginnings to international acclaim. The exhibition spans work from the 1980s to 2024, showcasing his distinctive style deeply rooted in Indian aesthetics.

Vaikuntam, known for his theatrical depictions of Telangana's vibrant culture, transitioned from charcoal drawings to acrylics. His art embodies a modernism that intertwines with the local rustic life. Art historian Ashrafi S Bhagat notes Vaikuntam's work honors his community's resilience while contributing to modernism's evolving narrative.

The exhibition, opening October 17, will also feature a newly published book and a documentary on Vaikuntam. "This show re-examines his artistic journey," said Sunaina Anand, founder-director of Art Alive Gallery. The exhibition runs until November 20.

