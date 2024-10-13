Left Menu

Aditi Rao Hydari Shines at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024

Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024. The collaboration emphasized storytelling through fashion. Tahiliani's sustainable luxury pret line was unveiled, focusing on versatile 'separates' that can be styled in numerous ways, promoting sustainable fashion.

Aditi Rao Hydari turned heads as she became the muse for renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024. Hydari, known for her role in 'Heeramandi,' expressed how actors adapt to the designer's vision on the ramp, akin to their approach in acting careers.

She described her collaboration with Tahiliani as a unique storytelling experience. 'It's thrilling to walk a ramp because it challenges the stereotypical notions of fashion, aligning it with storytelling, much like acting,' she revealed.

Designer Tahiliani introduced his luxury pret line, OTT, stressing sustainability with versatile 'separates' that can be mixed and matched. Emphasizing heritage and modern style, he showcased revamped saris, dhotis, and other traditional attire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

