Saibaba's Legacy: A Life of Struggle and Hope
The late GN Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor and rights activist, passed away in Hyderabad. His body will be donated to a hospital, honoring his last wish. Saibaba spent years in prison on Maoist-related charges but was acquitted in 2023. His life and struggles continue to inspire many.
- Country:
- India
GN Saibaba, a former professor of Delhi University and a prominent human rights activist, passed away in Hyderabad. His family confirmed that in accordance with his wishes, his body would be donated to a hospital, marking a final act of giving amidst a life of advocacy and struggle.
Saibaba spent ten years in prison accused under Maoist links, only to be acquitted by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court. Despite his release, Saibaba's health deteriorated, and he succumbed to complications from surgery. His advocacy work and quest for justice will be remembered by many.
Saibaba's colleagues and admirers in academia and beyond mourn his passing, noting his dedication to the causes of civil liberties and democratic rights. His life story remains a source of inspiration, showcasing resilience in the face of adversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Seeks Blessings at Tirumala Temple
Justice Manmohan Sworn In as New Chief Justice of Delhi High Court
Bengali Club Hosts Slogan Competition for Justice and Women's Safety During Durga Puja
Justice Manmohan administered oath as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.
Ensuring Rights for Children with Disabilities: Justice B.V. Nagarathna's Call to Action