Saibaba's Legacy: A Life of Struggle and Hope

The late GN Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor and rights activist, passed away in Hyderabad. His body will be donated to a hospital, honoring his last wish. Saibaba spent years in prison on Maoist-related charges but was acquitted in 2023. His life and struggles continue to inspire many.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:34 IST
Saibaba
  • Country:
  • India

GN Saibaba, a former professor of Delhi University and a prominent human rights activist, passed away in Hyderabad. His family confirmed that in accordance with his wishes, his body would be donated to a hospital, marking a final act of giving amidst a life of advocacy and struggle.

Saibaba spent ten years in prison accused under Maoist links, only to be acquitted by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court. Despite his release, Saibaba's health deteriorated, and he succumbed to complications from surgery. His advocacy work and quest for justice will be remembered by many.

Saibaba's colleagues and admirers in academia and beyond mourn his passing, noting his dedication to the causes of civil liberties and democratic rights. His life story remains a source of inspiration, showcasing resilience in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

