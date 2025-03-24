Left Menu

High Court Chaos: Cash Controversy at Justice Varma's Residence

The Delhi High Court has withdrawn judicial work from Justice Yashwant Varma after a fire incident revealed a large amount of cash at his residence. Justice Varma denied the allegations, describing them as a conspiracy. The Supreme Court released a detailed report on the controversial findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:42 IST
High Court Chaos: Cash Controversy at Justice Varma's Residence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic development, the Delhi High Court announced the immediate withdrawal of judicial duties from Justice Yashwant Varma. This decision comes on the heels of a fire incident that allegedly unveiled a significant stash of cash at the justice's official residence.

The Supreme Court took an unprecedented step by publishing an inquiry report, complete with photos and videos, detailing the events surrounding the purported discovery of cash at Justice Varma's premises. The report noted findings of partially burnt sacks full of currency, intensifying the intrigue around the case.

Justice Varma has robustly refuted the allegations, arguing that neither he nor his family members placed any cash in the storeroom. He labeled the claims a malicious conspiracy aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025