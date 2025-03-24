High Court Chaos: Cash Controversy at Justice Varma's Residence

In a dramatic development, the Delhi High Court announced the immediate withdrawal of judicial duties from Justice Yashwant Varma. This decision comes on the heels of a fire incident that allegedly unveiled a significant stash of cash at the justice's official residence.

The Supreme Court took an unprecedented step by publishing an inquiry report, complete with photos and videos, detailing the events surrounding the purported discovery of cash at Justice Varma's premises. The report noted findings of partially burnt sacks full of currency, intensifying the intrigue around the case.

Justice Varma has robustly refuted the allegations, arguing that neither he nor his family members placed any cash in the storeroom. He labeled the claims a malicious conspiracy aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)