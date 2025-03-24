Judicial Duties Withdrawn from Justice Yashwant Varma Amid Controversy

On Monday, the Delhi High Court updated its supplementary cause list to announce the suspension of judicial duties for Justice Yashwant Varma, citing recent developments that stirred controversy. This follows a fire incident at his residence on March 14, 2025, where a significant sum of money was uncovered, raising allegations against the judge.

Justice Varma has strongly refuted these allegations, asserting that neither he nor his family are connected to the discovered cash. He claims a deliberate plot is in place to frame him. An inquiry report from Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, made public by the Supreme Court late Saturday, demands a deeper investigation into the contentious situation.

The report presents preliminary opinions suggesting a need for extensive examination. Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, tasked a three-member committee of senior judges with probing the accusations that a large cash sum was found at Justice Varma's official quarters amidst the blaze. Justice Varma maintains his innocence, stating that the cash was placed in an outhouse, not within the residence where he and his family reside.

