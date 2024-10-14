Controversial Welcome for Accused in Gauri Lankesh Case

The key figures accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh were welcomed with enthusiasm by Hindutva activists upon their return to their hometown.

Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadave, along with six others, were granted bail and released from jail after spending over six years behind bars. Their return was celebrated Saturday night, as activists took them to a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, adorning them with saffron shawls and garlands amidst chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Sanatana Dharma Ki Jai'.

Gauri Lankesh, a prominent left-leaning journalist, was tragically shot dead on September 5, 2017, outside her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, marking a significant incident in regional socio-political tensions.

