Controversial Welcome for Accused in Gauri Lankesh Case

Key accused in journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder received a warm welcome by Hindutva activists in their hometown. Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadave, released on bail, were greeted with enthusiasm at a prominent statue. Lankesh was assassinated in 2017, highlighting tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 14-10-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 00:00 IST
The key figures accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh were welcomed with enthusiasm by Hindutva activists upon their return to their hometown.

Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadave, along with six others, were granted bail and released from jail after spending over six years behind bars. Their return was celebrated Saturday night, as activists took them to a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, adorning them with saffron shawls and garlands amidst chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Sanatana Dharma Ki Jai'.

Gauri Lankesh, a prominent left-leaning journalist, was tragically shot dead on September 5, 2017, outside her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, marking a significant incident in regional socio-political tensions.

