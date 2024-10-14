Left Menu

Uncovering the Maghreb: A Forgotten Agricultural Powerhouse in Ancient History

A new archaeological discovery at Oued Beht, Morocco, reveals a thriving ancient farming society, challenging perceptions of the Maghreb as an isolated region. The site shows extensive agricultural activity from 3400 BCE to 2900 BCE, with strong ties to Mediterranean societies, reshaping views of prehistory and cultural interconnectedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:33 IST
Uncovering the Maghreb: A Forgotten Agricultural Powerhouse in Ancient History
  • Country:
  • Italy

The recent archaeological discovery at Oued Beht in Morocco has unveiled a thriving ancient farming society, reshaping historical views of the Maghreb region as a secluded backwater. This site, dating back to between 3400 BCE and 2900 BCE, shows significant agricultural and cultural ties to Mediterranean networks, indicating a complex and interconnected society.

Uncovered artifacts, including domesticated plants and animals, pottery, and storage pits, parallel finds in Iberia, suggesting robust trade and exchanges with other Mediterranean cultures. The findings offer valuable insights into the social organization, technological innovations, and trade relationships that flourished in the Maghreb during this period.

This discovery challenges the historical focus on other North African regions like Egypt, highlighting the Maghreb's critical role in the ancient Mediterranean world. As research continues, these insights promise to deepen understanding of the Sahara's historical dynamics and the region's broader contributions to ancient civilizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024