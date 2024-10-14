Unearthing Viking Mysteries: Groundbreaking Skeleton Find in Denmark

In central Denmark, archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery, unearthing 50 exceptionally well-preserved skeletons from a Viking-era burial ground. This rare find, led by archaeologist Michael Borre Lundø, offers remarkable insights into the Viking Age, a period known for Norse exploration and expansion.

The burial ground near the village of Aasum, just northeast of Odense, was discovered during a routine survey for power line renovations. The remains, preserved by soil chemistry, are believed to belong to a standard settlement rather than warriors, potentially indicating a farming community from between 850 and 900 A.D.

Experts hope to conduct DNA analyses to ascertain relationships and origins of the interred individuals. Artefacts such as brooches and knives suggest extensive trade and commerce extending beyond Denmark's borders, illuminating the trade routes of Vikings during the 10th century.

(With inputs from agencies.)