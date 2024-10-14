Left Menu

Unearthing Viking Mysteries: Groundbreaking Skeleton Find in Denmark

Archaeologists in central Denmark have discovered a well-preserved Viking-era burial ground, revealing 50 skeletons. The site, found near Odense, offers insight into social patterns and trade routes from the era. Experts plan DNA analyses and artifact studies to reconstruct life histories and migration patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aasum | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:41 IST
Unearthing Viking Mysteries: Groundbreaking Skeleton Find in Denmark

In central Denmark, archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery, unearthing 50 exceptionally well-preserved skeletons from a Viking-era burial ground. This rare find, led by archaeologist Michael Borre Lundø, offers remarkable insights into the Viking Age, a period known for Norse exploration and expansion.

The burial ground near the village of Aasum, just northeast of Odense, was discovered during a routine survey for power line renovations. The remains, preserved by soil chemistry, are believed to belong to a standard settlement rather than warriors, potentially indicating a farming community from between 850 and 900 A.D.

Experts hope to conduct DNA analyses to ascertain relationships and origins of the interred individuals. Artefacts such as brooches and knives suggest extensive trade and commerce extending beyond Denmark's borders, illuminating the trade routes of Vikings during the 10th century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024