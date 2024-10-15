Baraat by Tasva: A Celebration of Modern Indian Wedding Fashion

TASVA by Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd has teamed up with renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani to unveil their Autumn/Winter 2024 Wedding Collection at the 'BAARAAT' fashion show. The event took place at the historic Travancore Palace in New Delhi on October 13, 2024.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor brought the collection to a dramatic finale, embodying the spirit of the modern Indian groom with style and charisma. The show highlighted an exquisite combination of traditional and contemporary designs, aiming to redefine wedding fashion for young men in India.

The collection drew inspiration from vibrant baaraats, mixing Romanesque architecture and Baroque opulence with Indian craftsmanship. Utilizing luxurious materials and intricate motifs, this lineup aims to offer modern grooms a stylish expression of individuality while honoring their cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)