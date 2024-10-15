Left Menu

Jeff Goldblum Bids Farewell to Jurassic Legacy

Jeff Goldblum hints that his iconic role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the Jurassic Park series is likely over. As the franchise prepares for its next installment, Goldblum shows excitement for newcomers like Scarlett Johansson to lead the way in 'Jurassic World Rebirth.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:13 IST
Jeff Goldblum Bids Farewell to Jurassic Legacy
Jeff Goldblum
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum, who became a household name with his portrayal of Dr. Ian Malcolm in the Jurassic Park series, has hinted that he may not return to the role.

The film series is set for a new chapter with 'Jurassic World Rebirth', featuring stars like Scarlett Johansson, and is slated for release in July 2025.

Goldblum expressed enthusiasm about the fresh faces leading the franchise, indicating that he might step aside as the narrative evolves under director Gareth Edwards and scriptwriter David Koepp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024