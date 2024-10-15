Jeff Goldblum Bids Farewell to Jurassic Legacy

Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum, who became a household name with his portrayal of Dr. Ian Malcolm in the Jurassic Park series, has hinted that he may not return to the role.

The film series is set for a new chapter with 'Jurassic World Rebirth', featuring stars like Scarlett Johansson, and is slated for release in July 2025.

Goldblum expressed enthusiasm about the fresh faces leading the franchise, indicating that he might step aside as the narrative evolves under director Gareth Edwards and scriptwriter David Koepp.

(With inputs from agencies.)