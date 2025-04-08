Narcotics Bust in Baramulla: Man Arrested with Over a Kilogram of Brown Sugar

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking in north Kashmir, police arrested a man with over 1.20 kilograms of brown sugar in the Baramulla district. The suspect, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Mir, hails from Bernate in the Boniyar area.

The arrest occurred Monday night when authorities intercepted Mir in Boniyar, seizing the contraband along with a digital weighing machine.

This operation underscores law enforcement's ongoing efforts to curb the drug menace in the region, highlighting the severity of the issue in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)