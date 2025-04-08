Left Menu

Ultraviolette Automotive Expands Global Reach

Ultraviolette Automotive is set to expand its retail presence in Europe and aims to set up charging stations in India with an oil marketing PSU. The company plans to reach 50 Indian cities by fiscal 2025-26, highlighting its ambitious growth and innovation in the electric vehicle sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ultraviolette Automotive, known for premium electric scooters and motorcycles, is planning a major expansion into European markets. The company is eyeing retail footprints in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, and France by mid-2023, according to a company official.

The company also recently commenced its operations in Kolkata, introducing products in both the electric motorcycle and electric scooter segments. This marks a key step in Ultraviolette's strategic domestic expansion.

CEO and co-founder Narayan Subramaniam revealed that Ultraviolette aims to establish a presence in 50 Indian cities by the fiscal year 2025-26. Additionally, in collaboration with an oil marketing PSU, the company will set up charging stations across Indian highways, further bolstering the electric vehicle infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

