Ultraviolette Automotive Expands Global Reach

Ultraviolette Automotive, known for premium electric scooters and motorcycles, is planning a major expansion into European markets. The company is eyeing retail footprints in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, and France by mid-2023, according to a company official.

The company also recently commenced its operations in Kolkata, introducing products in both the electric motorcycle and electric scooter segments. This marks a key step in Ultraviolette's strategic domestic expansion.

CEO and co-founder Narayan Subramaniam revealed that Ultraviolette aims to establish a presence in 50 Indian cities by the fiscal year 2025-26. Additionally, in collaboration with an oil marketing PSU, the company will set up charging stations across Indian highways, further bolstering the electric vehicle infrastructure.

