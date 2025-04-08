Bombay High Court Initiates Contempt Proceedings Over Lawyer's Remarks

The Bombay High Court has taken a significant step by initiating suo motu contempt proceedings against lawyer Nilesh Ojha, following his controversial comments against a sitting judge. These statements were made during an April 1 press briefing on the high-profile Disha Salian death case.

Representing Satish Salian, who seeks a new investigation into his daughter's 2020 death, Ojha's remarks have been deemed both 'scandalous and defamatory' by a larger bench, including Chief Justice Alok Aradhe. The court identified these statements as prima facie criminal contempt, directing the registry to issue a notice to Ojha, with further hearings set for April 29.

The fallout has extended to digital platforms, with orders to YouTube and a Marathi news channel to remove the press conference video. The case underscores ongoing tensions in legal proceedings surrounding the mysterious circumstances of Disha Salian's death, previously leading to political allegations and demands for a CBI probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)