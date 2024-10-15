Scandal Rocks Malayalam Cinema: Actor Jayasurya Denies Allegations
Actor Jayasurya appeared before the police for questioning in a sexual abuse case filed against him. A female actor accused him and others of misconduct during a film shoot. Jayasurya denies the allegations, claiming innocence. Several Malayalam film personalities face similar accusations following a committee report unveiling harassment cases.
Actor Jayasurya was questioned by police in connection with a sexual abuse case registered against him. The complaint was made by a female actor who alleges insult during a film shoot at the Secretariat.
Post-interrogation, Jayasurya addressed the media, strongly denying all allegations and stating he is a 'living martyr' to false accusations.
The FIR against Jayasurya, filed on August 28, claims violations under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. Multiple complaints and FIRs have arisen against various Malayalam film figures following a deep investigation into industry practices.
