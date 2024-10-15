Left Menu

Scandal Rocks Malayalam Cinema: Actor Jayasurya Denies Allegations

Actor Jayasurya appeared before the police for questioning in a sexual abuse case filed against him. A female actor accused him and others of misconduct during a film shoot. Jayasurya denies the allegations, claiming innocence. Several Malayalam film personalities face similar accusations following a committee report unveiling harassment cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:18 IST
Scandal Rocks Malayalam Cinema: Actor Jayasurya Denies Allegations
Jayasurya
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Jayasurya was questioned by police in connection with a sexual abuse case registered against him. The complaint was made by a female actor who alleges insult during a film shoot at the Secretariat.

Post-interrogation, Jayasurya addressed the media, strongly denying all allegations and stating he is a 'living martyr' to false accusations.

The FIR against Jayasurya, filed on August 28, claims violations under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. Multiple complaints and FIRs have arisen against various Malayalam film figures following a deep investigation into industry practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024