Marks & Spencer's 'Big Autumn Energy' Unveiled at Lakme Fashion Week

Marks & Spencer unveiled their Autumn Winter '24 collection at Lakme Fashion Week, marking a significant event in India's fashion calendar. The collection, themed 'Big Autumn Energy,' combines contemporary trends with enduring elegance, designed to enhance every wardrobe. Models, including Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, wowed the audience with high-energy performances.

Continuing the tradition of style and quality, the collection features eye-catching women's fashion such as elevated jersey tops, cropped jackets, and tailored skirts. The menswear line maintains high standards with comfortable, stylish options like grindle fabric designs and double-breasted blazers in earthy tones.

The campaign, in keeping with M&S's bold branding, aims to inspire consumers to embrace autumn's vibrant energy through fashion. With a dynamic soundtrack and the participation of renowned models like Lineisy Montero, the collection is poised to make waves this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)