Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Female Power in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, prominent in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', expresses excitement over women playing pivotal roles in spy-action series. She notes that historically, male characters dominated these narratives, but this series shifts that paradigm.

With Varun Dhawan, among others, in the cast, the Prime Video series combines spy thriller elements with a touching love story. Samantha emphasizes her enthusiasm for the role, noting it reflects a balanced world where gender equality prevails in storylines.

Set to premiere on November 7, the series is a part of the global 'Citadel' saga, with its parent show led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Prominent figures like Matilda de Angelis further illustrate the series' stance on gender representation.

