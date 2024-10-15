Left Menu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrates Female Power in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

In the series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu highlights the shifting dynamics in spy thrillers where women take the forefront in action roles. With the premiere set for November 7, the series merges thrilling spy elements with a love story, also starring Varun Dhawan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:47 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
  • Country:
  • India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, prominent in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', expresses excitement over women playing pivotal roles in spy-action series. She notes that historically, male characters dominated these narratives, but this series shifts that paradigm.

With Varun Dhawan, among others, in the cast, the Prime Video series combines spy thriller elements with a touching love story. Samantha emphasizes her enthusiasm for the role, noting it reflects a balanced world where gender equality prevails in storylines.

Set to premiere on November 7, the series is a part of the global 'Citadel' saga, with its parent show led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Prominent figures like Matilda de Angelis further illustrate the series' stance on gender representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

