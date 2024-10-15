Left Menu

Telangana CM Defends Naval Station Amid Controversy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of non-politicization of national security issues, supporting a new naval station project. He criticized opposition claims about environmental damage, citing past successful projects, and urged cooperation for national security enhancement.

Updated: 15-10-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:15 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged against politicizing matters of national security, emphasizing collective effort. His statements came during an event marking the foundation stone laying of a Very Low Frequency (VLF) Naval Station by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Reddy criticized the BRS for opposing the project, dismissing claims about environmental damage as misleading. He cited that Telangana has long supported defense establishments and assured cooperation from his government to advance the naval station project.

The Chief Minister recounted prior land agreements initiated in 2017 under the former leadership, defending the project against misconceptions. He also urged the Navy to respect local cultural sentiments, ensuring temple access and educational opportunities for local students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

