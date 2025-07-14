Delhi Court Grants BRS Leader K Kavitha Permission to Travel Amid Legal Battle
A Delhi court has permitted BRS leader K Kavitha to travel to the US between August 16 and September 2. Kavitha, facing charges in a corruption case related to the Delhi excise policy, was allowed to travel as her constitutional right to life and liberty. The court dismissed concerns she might flee.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court granted BRS leader K Kavitha permission to travel to the United States between August 16 and September 2, dismissing prosecuting agencies' concerns that she might flee justice.
Kavitha, implicated in corruption and money laundering associated with the former Delhi excise policy, safeguarded her right to travel as part of her constitutional rights under Article 21. Special judge Dig Vinay Singh acknowledged the significance of this right, emphasizing its role in her life and liberty.
While the prosecution argued against her travel, citing societal concerns, the court ruled that adequate measures could be instituted to ensure her cooperation with the trial. Previously, Kavitha upheld travel-related conditions by not disrupting the judicial process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transnet Corruption Case Against Former Executives Postponed for Probes
CBI Cracks Down: Railway Engineer Arrested in Corruption Case, Absconding Fraudster Nabbed
BJP Leader Criticizes Kerala Health System Amid CM's US Trip
CBI searches premises of Pharmacy Council of India chief in corruption case
Decades of Delay: Relief for 90-Year-Old in '84 Corruption Case