Delhi Court Grants BRS Leader K Kavitha Permission to Travel Amid Legal Battle

A Delhi court granted BRS leader K Kavitha permission to travel to the United States between August 16 and September 2, dismissing prosecuting agencies' concerns that she might flee justice.

Kavitha, implicated in corruption and money laundering associated with the former Delhi excise policy, safeguarded her right to travel as part of her constitutional rights under Article 21. Special judge Dig Vinay Singh acknowledged the significance of this right, emphasizing its role in her life and liberty.

While the prosecution argued against her travel, citing societal concerns, the court ruled that adequate measures could be instituted to ensure her cooperation with the trial. Previously, Kavitha upheld travel-related conditions by not disrupting the judicial process.

