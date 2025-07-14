Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: BRS vs. Congress Clash in Telangana

Telangana Jagruthi, spearheaded by BRS MLC K Kavitha, filed a complaint against suspended Congress MLC Teenmar Mallanna for objectionable remarks. Mallanna, accused of misconduct by his party, met officials demanding action. Meanwhile, police investigate confrontations between Jagruthi supporters and Mallanna's aides, escalating political tensions in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:46 IST
Political Tensions Escalate: BRS vs. Congress Clash in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have escalated in Telangana as the Telangana Jagruthi, led by BRS MLC K Kavitha, lodges a complaint with the state women's commission against suspended Congress MLC Teenmar Mallanna over controversial comments.

Amid the political turmoil, Mallanna sought intervention from the state Legislative Council and the DGP, alleging attacks on his office by Jagruthi supporters. In response, the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The conflict intensified when Mallanna's security officer fired warning shots to disperse protesters. Both parties filed complaints, leading to ongoing police investigations into the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025