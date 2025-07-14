Political Tensions Escalate: BRS vs. Congress Clash in Telangana

Tensions have escalated in Telangana as the Telangana Jagruthi, led by BRS MLC K Kavitha, lodges a complaint with the state women's commission against suspended Congress MLC Teenmar Mallanna over controversial comments.

Amid the political turmoil, Mallanna sought intervention from the state Legislative Council and the DGP, alleging attacks on his office by Jagruthi supporters. In response, the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The conflict intensified when Mallanna's security officer fired warning shots to disperse protesters. Both parties filed complaints, leading to ongoing police investigations into the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)