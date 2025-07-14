Political Tensions Escalate: BRS vs. Congress Clash in Telangana
Telangana Jagruthi, spearheaded by BRS MLC K Kavitha, filed a complaint against suspended Congress MLC Teenmar Mallanna for objectionable remarks. Mallanna, accused of misconduct by his party, met officials demanding action. Meanwhile, police investigate confrontations between Jagruthi supporters and Mallanna's aides, escalating political tensions in Telangana.
Tensions have escalated in Telangana as the Telangana Jagruthi, led by BRS MLC K Kavitha, lodges a complaint with the state women's commission against suspended Congress MLC Teenmar Mallanna over controversial comments.
Amid the political turmoil, Mallanna sought intervention from the state Legislative Council and the DGP, alleging attacks on his office by Jagruthi supporters. In response, the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes called for a thorough investigation into the incident.
The conflict intensified when Mallanna's security officer fired warning shots to disperse protesters. Both parties filed complaints, leading to ongoing police investigations into the allegations.
