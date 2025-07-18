Himachal Challenges High Court's Green Felling Order Amid Environmental Concerns

The Minister for Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, announced that the state government will appeal to the Supreme Court over a High Court directive that has led to mass felling of green and fruit-bearing trees on encroached forest lands. Describing the directive as "environmentally disastrous," Negi emphasized that nowhere else in the country is such green felling allowed, highlighting the environmental threat it poses.

Negi disclosed plans to file a petition in the Supreme Court to halt the destruction of green cover. While supporting the eviction of illegal encroachments, Negi warned against the large-scale removal of apple orchards and other mature trees, which could lead to severe environmental repercussions, especially during heavy monsoons, cloudbursts, and floods.

In his statement, Negi stressed that the mass felling of decades-old trees, including those over 50 to 60 years old, could lead to soil erosion and flooding. He urged the judiciary to distinguish between illegal possession and environmental conservation. Meanwhile, restoration work is restoring normalcy post-monsoon, with many roads and electricity schemes now operational and the water supply improving.

