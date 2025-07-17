Left Menu

BRS MLC Kavitha Criticizes Telangana CM in Godavari Water Dispute

BRS MLC K Kavitha accuses Telangana CM Revanth Reddy of gifting Godavari water to Andhra Pradesh during a meeting with CM Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister C R Patil. Kavitha demands Revanth Reddy's resignation, while states agree on telemetry devices and committee formation for sustainable water management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:21 IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BRS MLC K Kavitha intensified her criticism against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of gifting Godavari River's water to Andhra Pradesh during a meeting with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil. Kavitha demanded Reddy's resignation, stating that a leader failing to protect state rights is unfit for office.

The controversial meeting, held at the Ministry of Jal Shakti, sought to address inter-state water management issues. Both sides agreed on implementing telemetry devices for real-time monitoring in the Krishna Basin. It was agreed that the Godavari River Management Board will be in Hyderabad, whereas the Krishna Board will be in Andhra Pradesh.

A panel of experts and senior officials from both states and the central government will study and propose solutions for equitable water sharing. Jal Shakti Ministry reiterated its commitment to fostering cooperative and sustainable water management practices for the benefit of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

