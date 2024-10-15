Prince William Catches New Waves with British Teens in Flag Football

Prince William on Tuesday engaged with British teenagers at a flag football event organized by the NFL. The event took place at Kennington Park's field hockey pitch in south London and featured participants from cities like Birmingham, Manchester, and London.

Phoebe Schecter, captain of the UK's women's flag football team, humorously suggested that Prince William tap into his 'inner Shakira' and work his hips while throwing an American football. Flag football is set to premiere as an Olympic sport at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

As a fervent soccer enthusiast and patron for the English Football Association, Prince William frequently attends major sports events such as the Wimbledon tennis tournament. While he joked about not excelling at sports, the NFL organized Tuesday's event through the NFL Foundation UK, aiming to attract younger fans to flag football globally.

