Dazzling Durga Puja Carnival: Culture and Protest Intersect on Kolkata's Streets

The Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata showcased 89 award-winning puja committees with tableaux depicting cultural themes. The event, attended by West Bengal's Chief Minister and diplomats, coincided with a junior doctors' protest rally demanding justice for a medic's murder. Security was heightened as thousands gathered to enjoy the spectacle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:29 IST
The vibrant streets of Kolkata came alive as the Durga Puja Carnival unfolded on Red Road, featuring 89 award-winning puja committees. Under the watchful eye of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and international envoys, the procession showcased tableaux rich in cultural heritage, women's empowerment, and Bengal's freedom struggle.

Concurrently, junior doctors staged a 'Droher Carnival' protest on Rani Rashmoni Road, rallying against the state government's apathy following the murder of a fellow medic. The protest coincided with a High Court ruling lifting restrictions near the grand Durga Puja event, allowing voices of dissent to resonate alongside cultural celebrations.

The carnival didn't just entertain; it engaged thousands who thronged to witness the lively dance and music performances by Durga Puja club members. With Kolkata Police maintaining strict surveillance through drones and watch towers, the festivities continued in an environment fortified for security, ensuring a seamless blend of celebration and activism.

